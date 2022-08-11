D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Thursday that his office has won a $4 million court judgment in its lawsuit against Polymer80, a ghost gun manufacturer and distributor.

The defining ruling permanently bars the company from selling unserialized, untraceable firearms to D.C. residents and ordered Polymer80 to pay more than $4 million in penalties for making false and misleading claims about the legality of its products.

“This judgment against Polymer80 is a major victory for D.C. residents and for public safety, and it will help slow the flow of deadly untraceable ghost guns into our community,” Racine said. “As the District continues to face an epidemic of gun violence, our office will do everything in our power to keep D.C. residents safe. It’s why we work to implement innovative, data-driven approaches to respond to people who violate the law, address the root causes of crime to prevent people from re-offending, and — as we did in this case — use the law to reduce the number of guns on our streets.

“The more than $4 million in penalties imposed by the court, in this case, should send a strong message to firearm manufacturers, distributors, and dealers across the country: you cannot sell illegal guns to D.C. residents,” he said

Racine filed a lawsuit in 2020 against Polymer80 for illegally advertising and selling untraceable firearms to city consumers. He was the first state-level attorney general to sue Polymer80 on such a basis.

In addition to the millions in penalties, the company must inform D.C. residents that its products are illegal in the city and stop selling ghost guns.