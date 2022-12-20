D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Tuesday the largest eminent domain victory in District history, securing $35 million in savings for the city, which took the property from Jemal’s Buzzards Point to replace the old South Capitol Street Bridge with the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

The District took the property through eminent domain on Nov. 6, 2017, from developer Doug Jemal owned the property and the company that initially bought it for $5 million on June 20, 2005.

Jemal claimed the property was worth about $81 million but the District valued the land at a little over $48 million. Litigation ensued between Jemal and the District.

A jury trial recently decided the property was worth about $54 million.

Racine called the jury’s verdict a victory for the city.

“The job of the Attorney General requires using the law to protect taxpayer dollars,” Racine said in a statement. “This was a hard-fought case against one of the District’s largest developers who sought more than $80 million for a property the city took through eminent domain — a sum that is far beyond the value of the property at the time it was taken — along with interest. Through the hard work of the lawyers and professionals at the Office of the Attorney General, a jury agreed that the developer was due less than $55 million—saving taxpayers more than $30 million.”