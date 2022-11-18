D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Thursday a new lawsuit against the Washington Commanders for implementing a scheme to cheat city residents out of their deposits for season tickets and use the money for its own purposes.

The attorney general’s office said since 1996, the Commanders sold premium seating tickets to D.C. fans, some of which required a large security deposit. The team promised these ticket holders they would automatically get the deposits within 30 days of the contracts’ expiration, but the team held on to these funds — sometimes for over a decade — and used the money for their own purposes.

When fans complained about the process, the team imposed other, non-contractual burdensome requirements designed to keep the security deposits. the OAG alleges.

Racine, who last week filed a collusion lawsuit against Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and league Commissioner Roger Goodell, said the new action “is yet another example of egregious mismanagement and illegal conduct by the Commanders executives who seem to lie, cheat, and steal from District residents in as many ways as possible.”

“The Commanders’ arrogance and blatant disregard for the law is a slap in the face to District residents who have supported the team for decades,” the attorney general said. “We deserve better, and today my office is taking action yet again to hold them accountable.”

His office is seeking a court order to force the Commanders to stop the violations of the city’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act and repay ticket holders what they are owed, as well as levy financial penalties against the team.