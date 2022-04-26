D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said his office is investigating the practices of the Washington Commanders and owner Dan Snyder amid allegations of misconduct.

Snyder is accused of sexual harassment, fostering a volatile work environment, and dubious ticket sales practices. As a result of an NFL investigation, Snyder handed over the day-to-day operation of the franchise to his wife Tanya months ago.

“The disturbing details of misconduct by the Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder that we’ve seen in extensive public reporting are deeply troubling,” the attorney general said Monday, WTOP reported. “No one should face mistreatment at work and no organization can evade the law.”

Racine said his office is in possession of over half a million pages of documents from the Commanders and the NFL presently and he expects more in the future.

“The Commanders’ players and employees, and District residents, deserve a thorough investigation that determines exactly what happened and holds those accountable for any illegal conduct,” Racine said, WTOP reported.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is in the process of investigating the Commanders. Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares announced on Monday he will investigate the Commanders, also.