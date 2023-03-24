D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb announced Friday the successful resolution of four unrelated housing cases that will mandate landlords in Wards 1, 5 and 8 to resolve serious threats to the safety and security of tenants and community members at their respective facilities.

The affected housing complexes are Alabama Avenue and Washington Woods in Ward 8, 209 Florida Avenue NW in Ward 5, and Buena Vista Apartments in Ward 1. Schwalb’s team (OAG) probed complaints from residents and referrals from the Metropolitan Police Department.

OAG’s investigations found that at several properties, landlords didn’t address numerous security concerns and code violations — including illegal firearms and drugs, rodent infestations, lead paint hazards, and severe mold. As a result of the OAG’s settlement agreements, the four sites will be required to address the unsafe conditions.

“D.C. residents have a right to be safe and healthy in their homes and neighborhoods, and protecting that right is a top priority for my office,” Schwalb said. “When residential or commercial properties harbor violence, drug use, or are riddled with persistent code violations, communities suffer, systemic inequities worsen, and crime prevention efforts are eroded. Our office will continue to hold property owners accountable for following the law and ensuring their properties are safe, healthy, and free from criminal nuisance activities.”