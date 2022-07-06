D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Wednesday the resolution of three cases in which owners and property managers will fix the problems of their buildings in Wards 4, 7 and 8.

In Ward 4, the OAG brought a suit against the 16th Elijah, LLC, the owner and managers of the Somerset and Sheridan Apartments for failing to maintain the properties in safe and habitable conditions, leading to serious threats to the safety of the tenants. The resolution mandates that the company pay $2 million to the city for tenant restitution, undergo inspections with the District of Columbia Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, and hire security for the two apartment buildings.

At 422 Chesapeake Street SE in Ward 8, the OAG alleged that ongoing violence takes place that is related to illegal drugs endangering residents. The Chesapeake property settlement consists of the owners paying $5,000 in civil penalties to the District, implementing a comprehensive security plan, and banning individuals who engage in criminal behavior.

The owners of a BP gas station at 2801 Alabama Avenue in Ward 7 will have to implement a comprehensive security plan and bar individuals who engage in criminal activity due to the high number of unlawful events from March 8, 2021, to March 8 of this year that has gotten the response of the D.C. police department under the resolution pushed by the OAG.

“D.C. residents should not have to jeopardize their health and safety when they shop. Work, go to school, or try to enter their home,” Racine said. “If a property owner neglects to address persistent criminal activity or health hazards on their property, our office will step in and take action.”