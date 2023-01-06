On the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, newly elected D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said Friday that the insurrection shouldn’t be forgotten by city residents.

“Today marks two years since a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, seeking to destroy a sacred American tradition: the peaceful transition of power,” Schwalb said. “For District residents, this day is deeply personal. We endured a direct assault on the city we call home — on our communities, our neighbors, and our loved ones. The trauma of that attack continues to impact us, every day and in many ways.”

Schwalb praised the law enforcement leadership and ranks of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and Capitol Police, whom he said “bravely fought to defend our democracy, our Congress, and our city” despite being outnumbered.

“More than 1,000 officers were deployed to defend the Capitol, and dozens suffered severe injuries that required medical treatment,” he said. “Tragically, several officers traumatized that day have since died by suicide. For countless more, the emotional and physical scars will last a lifetime.”

Schwalb noted his predecessor, Karl A. Racine, filed the first civil lawsuit by a government entity against the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers in addition to more than 40 other people for planning, promoting, and participating in the insurrection.

“My office is committed to using every tool at our disposal to seek justice and compensation for harm done to the District, especially our brave MPD officers,” he said.

Schwalb said he will do his part to hold accountable those who plotted the insurrection.