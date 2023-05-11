D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb co-sponsored a letter appeal by the National Association of Attorneys General urging leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations committees to allocate robust funding for the nonprofit Legal Service Corporation in the fiscal year 2024 budget.

LSC supports equal access to justice by awarding grants to nonprofit organizations that provide civil legal services to those in need and serves as the nation’s single largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income residents.

The letter, signed by 37 attorneys general, talked about the critical work performed by the agency’s grantees across the country.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, a Democrat and Jason Miyares, the Republican attorney general in Virginia, both signed the letter.

“Basic civil legal services are critical for everyone, but especially those who face economic or other barriers to adequate legal counsel,” Schwalb said. “As the nation’s single largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income District residents and people across the country, the impact of LSC’s work cannot be overstated. Today’s coalition is strongly bipartisan, and we urge Congress to robustly fund LSC in the upcoming fiscal year.”