D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb announced Friday appointments to his senior leadership team, including Ryan Jones, who ran against him in the 2022 Democratic primary.

Jones has been tapped to serve as associate attorney general for special projects. In the primary, Jones finished third behind Schwalb and Bruce Spiva but managed to win Ward 8 in Southeast.

Jones will be tasked with working on and completing projects assigned by Schwalb in a variety of areas.

In addition to Jones, Seth Rosenthal will be the chief deputy attorney general; Lauren Haggerty as chief of staff and senior counsel; Tracy Ballard and Dipa Mehta are Schwalb’s new senior advisors and Aaron Jenkins will serve as the community engagement director. Schwalb has opted to keep Christian Barrera as CEO; Emily Gunston as senior counsel and deputy of legislative and policy affairs; Emma Simson as senior counsel and Kate Vlach as policy director.

“Washington, D.C. and its residents deserve the best legal representation advocating for their interests,” Schwalb said. “Each member of our leadership team brings a depth of experience, legal acumen, perspective, and passion that contributes to our office’s ability to achieve its mission: fighting for justice, equity, and the rule of law, providing extraordinary legal advice and defense to D.C. government and protecting vulnerable communities across the District.”