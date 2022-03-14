D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a Feb. 14 press conference on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Police in Washington, D.C. and New York City are working together to find the  suspect behind attacks on homeless people in both cities. D.C. police announced they are investigating with the New York City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after five separate shootings in Northeast and New York, two of which were fatal.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a joint statement on Sunday encouraging people who are homeless to get off the streets and to seek shelter while the serial killer is on the loose. 

The gunman is suspected in three attacks on homeless men in DC between March 3 and March 9. The same man is accused of making his way to Manhattan, where police say he shot two other homeless men. 

Both departments are circulating the suspect’s photo. https://twitter.com/DCPoliceDept/status/1503180378823090179

Anyone with information is being asked to call 202-727-9099 or text MPD’s anonymous text tip line at 50411.

