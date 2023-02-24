D.C.’s Department of Small and Local Business Development announced the launch of the 2023 Dream Pitch Program.

The program, in its sixth year, will be conducted by DSLBD in concert with the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, D.C. Public Library, Congress Heights Training, and Development Corporation, and the Marshall Heights Community Development Organization.

The Dream Pitch Competition gives participants a chance to pitch their business to a panel of judges and showcase the knowledge they gained through the program.

“Entrepreneurship is a lifestyle, and you must believe in your mission and yourself,” said DSLBD Director Kristi Whitfield. “It takes vision, passion, dedication, and the strength to dream out loud and to persevere through hardships. Those concepts are essential to succeed in the Dream Pitch Program.”

Those who are participating in the competition will receive feedback from judges and resource partners. Participants are set to receive a pitch award between $2,000 and $7,500.

Microbusiness owners who are accepted into the competitive program will receive training in how to make a business pitch, financial projections/accounting, marketing & branding, and mentorship. The program is open to small businesses with fewer than five employees located in Wards 7 and 8 and owned by residents of those wards.

Those who participated in the 2022 Dream Pitch Program and received an award are not eligible.