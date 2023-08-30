The website SmartAsset reported an Aug. 23 study implying that Washington, D.C.-area airports tend to be more expensive than other metropolitan areas in regard to ticket prices.

To track where people and businesses are most affected by changes in prices, SmartAsset examined the average domestic flight price from 72 major airports over one year. The study compared Bureau of Transportation Statistics data for the average airfare prices that saw 100,000 or more passengers at U.S. airports in 2022. Data was from the first quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2022. Plus, airports were ranked by the percent increase in fares.

Findings of the study in regard to Washington area airports revealed:

In general, airfare costs increased by 16% across the country.

Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia had the highest cost per flight per ticket with $487.