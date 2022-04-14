I.M.P., the entertainment company which operates the 9:30 Club, the Anthem and the Lincoln Theatre in D.C. and the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md., has dropped its coronavirus requirements for its customers.

While wearing masks and being fully vaccinated are optional for I.M.P. customers, both actions are mandatory for staffers, company officials said.

The new coronavirus policy was spelled out on I.M.P.’s website, saying “we are following local COVID guidelines in place for each of our venue locations.”

“If a performer decided that they would like a more stringent policy in place for their show, we will follow their lead,” the website said. “Individual show policies will be posted on our websites and communicated to ticket holders ahead of the show.”