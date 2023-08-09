Over 30 members of the Thursday Network, the young professionals arm of the Greater Washington Urban League, represented the organization at the National Urban League Conference in Houston last week.

The Network members showcased their commitment to community service, advocacy, and empowerment as they won notable awards and individual recognitions. Among the awards clinched by the Network are distinguished titles of 2022 Eastern Regional Chapter of Excellence, Excellence in Advocacy, Join Week and National Day of Empowerment.

These accolades reaffirm the Network’s pivotal role in addressing the empowerment goals set forth by the National Urban League. Additionally, 16 Network members received recognition for their commitment to volunteerism and advocacy.

The honorees were categorized into Presidents, Select and Distinguished tiers, illustrating the depth of the Network’s talent and dedication. The honorees are President Category: Genaro Stewart, Derin Oduye, Ashley Shuler, John Houston, and Tiera Williams; Select Category: Liya Amelga, Lauren Poteat, Greg Wayne, Edward Holman, and Nadia Levine and in the Distinguished Category: Kristi Miller, Tamaria Kelly, Riana Cole, Taylor Riley, Jazaly Dukes and Antonio Ferguson.