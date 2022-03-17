The rising gas prices in the District have enabled the D.C. Department of For-Hire Vehicles to add a $1 surcharge to fares as a method of offsetting higher gasoline prices, according to The Associated Press.

The increase in taxi rides in the District comes as rideshare services like Uber and Lyft have boosted their prices recently to thwart the rising cost of gas nationally. Lyft added a fuel surcharge of 55 cents for each ride while Uber’s surcharge will either be 45 or 55 cents for each trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on the location, AP reported.

The surcharge will remain in effect until mid-July.

However, the director of the department has the right to repeal the surcharge sooner.

AAA reported gas prices average $4.28 a gallon for regular fuel nationally, AP reported. The average cost of a gallon is $4.39 in the District while in Maryland it hovers at $4.20 and in Virginia $4.16.