The D.C. government, in concert with the city’s Department of Energy and Environment, on Friday honored seven entities at the 2022 District Sustainability Awards for their noteworthy leadership regarding environmental issues.

The winners are Ariel Trahan (individual award), Children’s National Hospital, Dreaming Out Loud, Inc., FishScale, Perkins Eastman DC (Clean Energy Award), Shepherd Park Weed Warriors, and the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation.

The winners were announced by DOEE Director Tommy Wells through a short film marking the 13th annual commemoration of the event.

“In the District of Columbia, we see sustainability as balancing the environmental, economic, and social equity needs of the community — while always planning ahead for the next generation, and the one after that,” Wells said. “These leaders in sustainability are the perfect examples of what balance looks like at the community level. With their continued commitment they have made Washington, D.C. a leader in preparing for a greener and more resilient future. We thank them for their invaluable contributions and congratulate all our awardees.”

The winners were judged on their creativity and sustainability practices as well as their efforts to reduce equity in the city.