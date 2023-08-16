From Aug. 14 to 25, intake for all nonprofit and small business legal help at D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center will be closed so that the staff can recharge.

Please note emails and phone calls to the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center may not be answered until after Aug. 25. During that time, people may visit lawhelp.org for free on-demand resources or register for the next Small Business Brief Advice Legal Clinic on September 6.

If your business has a legal matter with a court date during the intake closure, you can try exploring DC Refers, www.dcrefers.org, a different organization that refers to attorneys who charge qualified clients below-market rates.