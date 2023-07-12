The District of Columbia Department on Disability Services’ Rehabilitation Services Administration is sponsoring a Career Day event on Aug. 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with a 9 a.m. setup time.

Career Day will occur at the DDS/RSA located at 250 E Street SW in the District. The event will provide opportunities for participants to market their companies and employment opportunities to qualified job seekers with disabilities. There is no cost for companies and businesses to reserve a table.

There are 25 slots. The deadline for reserving a space is July 19. For more information, call 202-730-1700.