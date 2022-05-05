The D.C. Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its 2022 Small Business Award recipients who will be honored next week during its annual Small Business & Economic Development Summit.

The event will take place Tuesday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest. The summit will examine the state of small businesses in the city and the future vision, policy and programs for all firms, the chamber said.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Washington, D.C. and make our city the thriving business community it is today,” said Angela Franco, Chamber president and CEO. “On behalf of the chamber, I would like to congratulate our awardees for their business excellence and persevering through a difficult time.”

The Small Business Awards categories and awardees include:

Small Business of the Year, ACSI Translations. This firm provides language access services for local governments, service providers, and customers.

Small Business Person of the Year, Stacey Price, Shop Made in DC. Shop Made in DC is an incubator designed to utilize and promote the skills of District artisans.

Women in Business Champion, Sara Lucas, Ribbons Petals and Beyond. Lucas’s business is a floral shop.

Non-Profit of the Year, Byte Back. Byte Back provides under-resourced communities access to the digital economy by teaching classes and providing tech training to interested residents and organizations.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Isaiah Hamilton, Victor Wear. Isaiah and his mother Tiffany, provide activewear to people for people as well as employment opportunities for differently-abled individuals.