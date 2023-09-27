The D.C. Chamber of Commerce will host its annual State of the District & Region Conference virtually on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Attendees will hear from prominent business representatives and leaders, health directors, higher education administrators, workforce development leaders, and regional and local elected officials.

Panelists will discuss trends, strategies, solutions, and policies impacting our region’s education, health, workforce, and economic development.

The keynote speaker for the conference will be Mark Madrid, associate administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, Small Business Administration. Participants can choose to attend the entire conference or any panels of interest.

For more information, go to dcchamber.org.