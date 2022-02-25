D.C.-based clothing designer, entrepreneur and business owner Doncel Brown will showcase his game-changing clothing line, Generation Typo, in celebration of Black History Month during Fashion Week DC – a weekend that will feature new designs and brands created by local and international designers.

From Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25 – 27, at three different venues each in Northwest, Brown hopes to grab the attention of prospective buyers and fashion aficionados alike with his Generation Typo – a first-generation clothing line which he said he created because of his belief in self-expression through clothing.

Under the umbrella of his company Generation Typo, which he founded in 2020, his brand focuses on addressing the distinctions between different generations.

“Music and clothing can help people connect and identify no matter their age or background,”Brown said. “Generation Typo understands this concept and seeks to use fashion and clothing to help bridge generational gaps and give everyone a voice through their clothing. Generation Typo aims to shine a light on the differences in opinions and values that exist within each generation and as my brand grows, I want to provide platforms for those who are willing to share their truths.”

The weekend schedule offers different themes for each show.

The Friday show (Feb. 25) will feature Washington Menswear Collections presented by Magnum Underwear at the Darcy Hotel, 1515 Rhode Island Ave., beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday’s show (Feb. 26) will highlight the Washington Emerging and Ready2Wear Designer Collections at the Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill Hotel, 525 New Jersey Avenue., 6 – 9 p.m.

The finale takes place on Sunday, Feb. 27, 5 – 8 p.m., and will feature the International Couture Collections Showcase at the National Housing Center Atrium, 1201 15th Street. For more information about Brown, visit www.generationtypo.com.

For tickets, visit www.dcfashionweek.org.

Look for photos and our review of the Sunday finale in the March 3 edition of The Washington Informer.

