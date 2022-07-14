The D.C. Council passed a number of bills sponsored by Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large) during its Tuesday session.

One was the Remote Notarization bill that would let public notaries certify paper copies of electronic records and notarize documents virtually.

“Residents with limited mobility due to health or other situations that require notary services will benefit from this additional notarization option,” Bonds said. “This bill helps a large part of our population.”

The second piece of legislation dealt with the approval of seven project-based Local Rent Supplement Program contracts. The contracts, worth over $4 million, will provide annual operating subsidies for 159 deeply affordable housing units available to households making up to 30% of the median family income.

The projects, supported by LRSP contracts and loans from the Housing Production Trust Fund will produce over 550 affordable units. These projects will go to the D.C. Housing Finance Agency for additional financing.

“These contracts continue our investments in our extremely low-income households and most vulnerable residents who sorely need these critical resources,” the council member said.

Plus, the council approved Bonds’ measure to clarify the requirement that landlords must serve a 30-day notice of past-due rent before filing an eviction in the D.C. Superior Court. In the past, there was no notice requirement in nonpayment of rent cases.

The council starts its recess period Friday. The next legislative meeting is on Sept. 20.