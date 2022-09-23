A bill introduced by D.C. Council member Robert White would allow students to get a master’s degree in social work at the University of the District of Columbia at taxpayers’ expense.

White’s legislation — The District’s Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022 — aims to address the need for more social workers in the mental health care field, WTOP reported Thursday.

The bill, co-sponsored by eight of the council’s 13 members, proposes qualified applicants with bachelor’s degrees would be given scholarships covering tuition and books, along with a monthly stipend for living expenses and transportation, WTOP reported.

During his campaign for mayor earlier this year, White listed the tuition-free master’s of social work degree at UDC as one of the planks on his platform.