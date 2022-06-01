DEIRDRE BROWN

Ward 3 • Council member • Democrat • Age: 50

Title Company Owner

www.DeirdreBrown4Ward3.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

I am a third-generation Washingtonian, a mother, a title company owner, housing advocate and former ANC commissioner. I received a Juris Doctor from UDC, David A. Clarke School of Law where I worked 727 law clinic hours advocating for residents. I decided to run because the way that we have done things in the past has worked for some, but not for all. Ward 3 needs a Council member that will lead from a place of equity and inclusion as we work together to solve the challenges facing our ward.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I am strongly in favor of term limits. As council member, I will introduce legislation to amend the Home Rule Charter so that terms are limited to two consecutive four-year terms. Term limits will help eliminate the political misdeeds we have seen in the past by long-term incumbents, it will ensure turnover, and encourage independent judgment that is free of pressures from special interest groups.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

As the Ward 3 council member, I will introduce bills that will help make the District more affordable for our residents. I will propose a bill that will eliminate real property taxes for disabled veterans. I will introduce a bill that will exempt the first $50,000 of income for retirees 65 years of age or old from personal income tax. I will introduce legislation that gives incentives to D.C. businesses to hire D.C. residents.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

Housing affordability is the most important issue confronting Ward 3 residents. We need more housing units for seniors, families and workforce housing. Council members can increase housing production through budgeting, legislation and request for amendments before the zoning commission. I am in favor of increasing the Housing Production Trust Fund with significantly more oversight. We need to utilize community land trust, social housing and tax incentives to reach our housing goals.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

As the former ANC Commissioner in 3F04, I delivered solutions to Ward 3 constituents. As a member of the Soapstone & Melvin Hazen Parks & Trails Sub-Committee, I worked the environmental issues affecting Ward 3. As the ANC appointee to Mayor Bowser’s Homicide Elimination Task Force, I gained the experience needed to develop common-sense solutions to public safety concerns. I have two decades of experience as a housing advocate and have testified before the Council on housing legislation.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

We must increase access to traditional and vocational education. I am in support of a Vocational Track, College Track, and Entrepreneur Track in our schools. This will allow students more options, like graduating with a career certificate or licensure, so that they can earn a living wage. There are many studies that show a direct correlation between poverty, lack of opportunity, and crime. Providing residents with the ability to earn a good living will close the economic gaps.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

I will address overcrowding, school maintenance and funding shortages in our schools. I will work to revamp the Special Education Program in DCPS, including but not limited to the assessment process, intervention response, IEP process and school placement. I will work to fund school-based health services in every DCPS, especially as it pertains to mental health services. We need to address the teacher retention problem with mentorships, educational support and living wages.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

I will explore all options like community land trust, limited equity cooperatives, incentives to small landlords, social housing and small area plans. We need to identify where we can increase density, convert vacant buildings into residential or mixed-use. As, the Ward 3 council member I will advocate for affordable housing units at the Lord and Taylor site and the WMATA bus garage in Friendship Heights. In order to meet our housing needs, we must take bold action, now.

============================

NATE DERENGE

Ward 8 • Chair of Council • Republican • Age: 33

Supply Chain Analyst

www.nateforchair.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

Taxes are too high for me. The catch-and-release for violent dognappers and carjackers needs to stop. The Council needs to show more oversight on local agencies to cut the fraud, waste, and abuse.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?



Yes. Mix it up. One term is sufficient.



What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

Outlawing abortions after the first 31 weeks. Ending the requirement for barbering and other over-regulated professions. Ending the operation of the H St. Trolley Car.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

Public safety

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

I own a home and take care of it. I own a condo and provide housing for 3 young professionals. I have a job and pay thousands in taxes. I pick up trash on occasion. I volunteer at my church regularly and at local organizations when asked.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

Lower taxes and eliminate regulations that present obstacles to job creators.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

The responsibility of a child’s education is with the parents. The government oversight responsibilities lie with the school board and superintendent.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

Decrease subsidized housing to free up the supply of market-rate housing to increase the quality and safety of our communities.

============================

BEAU FINLEY

Ward 3 • D.C. Council • Democrat Age: 41

Attorney

www.beaufinley.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

I believe strongly in the dignity of the person – that is the impetus for why I am running to represent Ward 3 and the font from which my proposals flow. Our government should not just be responsive to our current needs but also plan for our future needs. It must provide opportunities for all so that we, our children, and our grandchildren can thrive. We need to elect leaders with experience, vision, and integrity, who will fight for all of us.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I am against term limits for committee chair positions given the small size of the Council. If the Chair of the Council appoints someone who is unqualified to chair a Committee, then the Chair should be held accountable at the next election.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

I’d introduce several. I would like to close the loophole that allows public charter schools to keep at-risk and other student-based funding even after a student has left for a D.C. public school. I will propose an Acquisition Fund to allow the District to move nimbly to acquire property for critical facilities, including housing. I will work to cut health care costs via innovative tweaks like reinsurance and capping prescription costs.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

Public safety is the most common answer I hear from constituents, followed by a deep concern over the lack of affordable housing. Ward 3 residents are rightly concerned about the overcrowding in our schools, a disappointing District response to climate change, and the need to improve our transit options. I have specific proposals to address each of these issues on my website.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

I’ve done quite a bit: I led the push on my ANC to open the Ward 3 Short-Term Family Housing. I helped found Cleveland Park Main Street. I drafted changes to the Comprehensive Plan to make more housing possible in Cleveland Park that were adopted by Council. I also led on creating the Connecticut Ave. bicycle lanes, which all Democratic candidates support. This was all outside of my day job as a federal attorney working to expand internet access and making our nation’s 911 networks more reliable.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

We must end housing insecurity and close the education achievement gap. We can end housing insecurity by making housing affordable for all by building more affordable housing (those making up to $72,500 per year) and expanding rent control. To close the achievement gap, we need to prioritize funding for underperforming schools and reduce teacher turnover. We need sufficient special education teachers and social workers who are given the tools and time to work successfully with those students.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

We lack sufficient special education teachers and sufficient language and arts teachers in Ward 3 schools, among other issues. To address this in an equitable manner means bringing these teachers to all of the District’s schools. We can do so if we fully fund DCPS.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

I have a robust, comprehensive plan on my website – www.beaufinley.com. It consists of the following: 1. Establish an Acquisition Fund 2. Invest in social housing 3. Have D.C. acquire a housing portfolio (reinvest profits into building affordable housing). 4. Expand rent control 5. Rezone downtown to mixed-use, plus zoning for schools, libraries and grocery stores. 6. Expand IZ reqs to 10-15% 7. Use the Housing Production Trust Fund to buy units for <30% MFI housing similar to Montgomery County.

============================

NATE FLEMING

At-Large • D.C. Council • Democrat • Age: 37

Attorney

https://www.natefordc.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

I am running for D.C. Council because I was raised in Anacostia in a single mother household and I was able to go on to become a Harvard-educated attorney. I want this opportunity to be available to all children in east of the river D.C. I am running to bring equity and opportunity to underserved populations in D.C.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I support term limits for committee chairs. I was the director of the D.C. Council Committee on Libraries, Recreation, and Youth Affairs, and in that role, I could see how new leadership could eventually be beneficial after a certain number of terms. While it is useful for council members to serve more than one term as the chair of a committee to gain expertise in a particular subject area, chairing the same committee indefinitely can also be limiting because it precludes new leadership.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

I will introduce a bill to expand rent control to cover more apartments in D.C. This bill will allow properties built after 1975 to be covered under rent control and apply rent control to structures with four or more rental units. I will also introduce legislation to tie rent increases to the amount of inflation. Additionally, I plan to introduce legislation to create universal after-school programs for all students in D.C., expand health care, and promote public safety.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

As I have been knocking on doors and talking to residents across D.C., the top three concerns that have come up are public safety, affordable housing, and education.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

I was instrumental in bringing Bard Early College High School to southeast D.C. — a school where students can graduate from high school with enough credits for an associate’s degree. I also helped to create the Ward 7 and Ward 8 dream grants program to assist entrepreneurs east of the river. I also wrote the bill to ban evictions during the pandemic as a legislative director.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

I will close economic gaps by providing opportunities and expanding social services in underserved communities. For example, I have a plan to provide guaranteed jobs to young people between the ages of 18 and 30 who are not in school and who are not employed. I also intend to expand property tax abatement to seniors who have lived in D.C. for many years in an effort to stop black displacement.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

I will ensure that schools are adequately funded and that teachers are fully supported and made to feel safe while at work. I will work to close the achievement gap by partnering students with mentors and providing more wrap-around mental health services in underserved communities.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

As mentioned above, I have a comprehensive plan to expand rent control and stop black displacement in D.C.

============================

GORDON FLETCHER

Ward 5 • D.C. Council • Democrat • Age: 37

Adjunct Professor, American University

https://gordonforward5.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

I am a three-term Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner representing 5A08. I have dealt with many of the same issues – at the Single Member District level – that I will face on the Council: zoning, affordable housing, crime, traffic safety, etc. I want to progress to the Council and create better collaborative ties between ANCs, civic associations, and the Council to address the many issues the city faces: the lack of affordable housing, improving the local economy and crime among many others.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I am willing to explore term limits for committee chairmanships as that can bring in new viewpoints and perspectives to those committees and the Council. Two terms seems sufficient.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

In my first 100 days I would introduce the Public Safety Community Taskforce Act to provide financial support for community-led policing. The Small Business Improvement and Preservation Act provides a temporary commercial property tax waiver for legacy and new businesses to help them thrive in this still uncertain economy. The Vocational Training and Civic Education Amendment Act will implement vocational training and civics education in DCPS and D.C. Charter Schools starting in the 4th grade.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

Three important issues we face are the lack of affordable housing, improving traffic safety and reducing violent crime. We need to address the formulas that determine affordability to make sure they mesh with what residents can realistically pay. Traffic violence has injured, and cost the lives of, Ward 5 residents. We need to increase traffic enforcement and initiate a traffic calming plan across the ward. Lastly, we need to increase MPD foot patrols to help reduce crime in our communities.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

As ANC Commissioner I preserved rent-controlled housing for over 100 seniors and native Washingtonians and reestablished community-led safety patrols. I worked with DDOT and the National Park Service to improve the walkways in Fort Totten Park. In addition, I had several traffic calming measures installed in North Michigan Park and Fort Totten to make streets safer. Lastly, as Ward 5 Democrats Chair, I helped bring about the mail-in ballot system we enjoy today.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

The District has relied too heavily on the federal government and tourism for its economic growth. The COVID pandemic hurt these segments, and movement patterns aren’t likely to return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon. We must diversify to close economic gaps across the District. To do so we must focus on supporting legacy small businesses (15 years and older) and the creation of new businesses in Ward 5. Additionally, we must incentive new jobs going to Ward 5 residents.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

Your local school should be your best option, not a last resort. We need to provide evidence-based funding for all schools based on the school’s, and the school community’s, specific needs so that (a.) the buildings are safe to learn in and (b.) students can learn and be competitive with their peers across the city. Without equity in access to a high-quality education, we will continually fail students.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

The key is to ensure that inclusionary zoning laws apply throughout the District of Columbia. Since the passing of inclusionary zoning, our Comprehensive Plans have allowed wide swaths of the city to be exempt from the inclusion of affordable housing in new developments. Major development zones such as NoMa are not required to include income-restricted units, while market-rate rents exclude low- to moderate-income renters and condominium buyers.

============================

MATTHEW FRUMIN

Ward 3 • Council member • Democrat • Age: 63

Attorney

www.fruminforward3.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

Through my work as an ANC commissioner and Board member for Tenleytown Main Street, the Lisner Home and as a member of numerous Council and Mayoral taskforces, over the last close to 20 years, I have worked on issues relating to education, affordable housing, seniors, health, utilities, parks and delivered real results by listening and building coalitions around creative solutions. On the Council, I will be able to put my skills and experience to work to have an even larger positive impact.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

Against.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

I would join in Charles Allen’s Metro for All bill to provide $100 refillable Metro cards to all D.C. residents. I would move to make OSSE independent and begin to create accountability in our education space. I would push for full funding to bring pay for home health care workers — for example, serving persons with Alzheimer’s — and long-term care workers up to a level of a livable wage. We should have parity with our Birth to Three workers for those serving the other end of the lifecycle.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

School overcrowding, public safety, affordable housing

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

I have been very active in the Ward and across the city on education issues, building a citywide advocacy organization with representatives from all eight Wards. I have led the Lisner Home in the process of securing the first-ever Housing Production Trust Fund award in Ward 3 to build 93 units of deeply affordable senior housing. I have been a leader in Washington Interfaith Network (WIN) efforts to develop green jobs, support workers and attract affordable housing to Ward 3.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

At the center of such an effort is education and investment to give all of our children the opportunities they deserve. Next is job training and the creation of well-paying jobs in the new economy, including the green economy.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

The biggest school issue in Ward 3 is overcrowding and the best answer to overcrowding is to ensure that there are great neighborhood schools in all parts of the city.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

I am leading the Lisner Home in building a 93-unit affordable housing project. I will press for additional affordable housing to be constructed in new projects on private land and will look for ways to use public land and air rights over public buildings to create more opportunities for affordable housing.

============================

FAITH GIBSON HUBBARD

Ward 5 • Council of the District of Columbia • Democrat • Age: 41

Educator, Public Administrator

www.faithforward5dc.org

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

I am an advocate, educator, wife, mother, and public servant with a history of service to D.C. I believe in the power of community. Addressing the issues facing our ward requires a responsive, accessible government, with holistic solutions that serve the needs of our ward and is informed with community-voice. I am a coalitions builder; believe the lived experiences of neighbors must be a part of solving our pressing issues. I will always work with our community to make our ward stronger.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I am in support of term limits for elected officials. I believe it is important to make room for new leadership and to provide opportunity for fresh ideas and energy.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

-Expansion of apprenticeship and CTE programs -The development of a workforce housing fund -Expansion of community-based mental health support -Expansion of senior housing supports – locally funded vouchers and overhauling the single-family rehab program to support seniors abilities to age in place -Expansion of small local business growth supports – the creation of a streamlined system of support, technical assistance, peer-to-peer mentorship and incubator support, access to capital, and more.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

Issues such as the increasing cost of housing, a need for community-centered development, environmental justice, increasing issues of safety (both gun violence and safe streets); access to equitable city services, access to high-quality educational options from birth throughout life, supports for small business development, expanding employment access through apprenticeship and CTE trainings, supports and resources for returning citizens, and so much more.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

I have served in various roles, building coalitions, working with community, to solve some of our most pressing issues. I was on the front lines – improving the quality of education in our ward; advocating with our neighbors to have two new middle schools built in the ward; secured funding to modernize our ward’s libraries; a champion for student safe passage and its connection to tackling the issues of community violence; leading our city’s COVID-19 response as Director of Community Affairs.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

Through innovative legislative action, and connecting neighbors to current resources, I believe we can close economic gaps. I will expand our universal basic income pilots/refundable tax credits for families and individuals; improve our child care/ education systems; I will work to expand workforce development tools and programs (such as expanding apprenticeship and CTE programming); review our current tax structures; and tackle the issue of black homeownership and displacement.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

I want to focus on the following areas: Quality early learning; connections to workforce; Predictable pathways from K-12th grade, with consistency of quality, and access to resources; Family partnerships/building capacity; Educators in decision-making; Connections from high school to post-secondary education/training, and employers; Student safety – safe passage and preventing violence; Increasing mental health support capacity; Closing the digital divide for seniors and communities

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

I will focus on the following: Prioritizing low-income options for affordable units for rent; Strengthening Safety Net Programs to Eliminate Housing Insecurity and Displacement; Enabling long-time residents to age in place; The Creation of Distinct Funding for Workforce Housing; Expanding first-time homebuyers programs for multiple income levels and capacities; Supporting programs designed to help residents progress in their homeownership and stay in the city

============================

ERIC GOULET

Ward 3 • Council member • Democrat • Age: 45

Former D.C. Budget Director

https://www.ericforward3.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

I am running for D.C. Council because Ward 3 faces challenges in public safety, school overcrowding, and the affordability of housing. I have the experience to be able to solve these challenges. I am an attorney who has served four years as D.C.’s Budget Director and four years as Budget Director for the D.C. Council. I have also served as the Director for the D.C. Council Committees for Health and Finance and Revenue.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

No, I do not favor term limits, because I believe having experience in charing Committees is important.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

I intend to introduce legislation that guarantees that all three and four years have access to pre-kindergarten in their neighborhood schools in Ward 3. I also want to introduce legislation that creates a dedicated funding stream for METRO that will stabilize its finances. Finally, I will co-introduce legislation to make the first $20,000 of pension income-tax-free for D.C.’s seniors.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

Public safety is the number one issue concerning residents in every neighborhood in Ward 3. As D.C.’s Budget Director, I worked closely with Chief Cathy Lanier from 2011-2014 to ensure the District had 4,000 police officers. This allowed D.C. to implement effective community policing and reduced homicides to a 50-year low. I want to address the surge in crime by hiring more officers and having them patrol on foot and bike in our neighborhoods, which has been proven to effectively deter crime.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

As the D.C. Council Committee on Finance and Revenue Director, I drafted the funding mechanism for the School Modernization Financing Act of 2006, which led to the phase one modernization of all Ward 3 schools.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

I will use the oversight powers of the Council to reform the Department of Employment Services to ensure that all job training programs connect residents to a living wage career. Also, I would expand career and technical training (vocational education) in our schools to provide students who don’t want to go to college with an immediate path to a career.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

Ward 3 faces a severe school overcrowding issue. I intend to address this concern by improving the quality of schools citywide, so every student may receive a great education in their own community. Additionally, I want to ensure that new schools are built in Ward 3 that provide space for pre-kindergarten slots for all three and four year olds. Finally, I want to use the upcoming school boundary process to ensure that boundaries for Deal and Jackson-Reed follow data, not politics.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

As Budget Director for the District of Columbia, I wrote the law dedicating 50% of surpluses into the Housing Production Trust Fund, and I want to ensure that this funding is used to help our middle class live in Ward 3. In particular, I would like to see our teachers, police officers, firefighter/EMTs, and transportation workers be able to afford to live in the Ward 3 communities that they serve by building more 3-4 bedroom unit housing around Metro stations.

============================

SABEL HARRIS

Ward 1 • Council member • Democrat • Age: 33

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner and Director of Marketing, EVERFI

https://sabelforward1.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

My family came to the US in 1975 escaping a situation that would have had them killed. They worked toward better days when they would stop surviving & start thriving. I came to D.C. with a similar dream, but as time has passed, violence increased, rent rose, jobs have been lost, & neighbors have felt more isolated. Ward 1 needs a voice on the Council from someone who knows what it’s like to feel different and to be the active, tireless leader for everyone here.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

For committees, I believe two terms as the chair is sufficient. I am also in favor of term limits across the board not just for committee chairmanships. We must have term limits for all of our elected officials to ensure that we are combatting complacency and inaction.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

The first two pieces of legislation I would like to introduce would be to unify our violence interruption programs as we have two programs that currently do not work together (One from the OAG, Cure the Streets, and one from the Mayor, the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement) to expand the services District-wide. I also would like to introduce legislation that would recalculate Median Family Income (which determines affordability) and reforms on Inclusionary Zoning.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

Safety is the most important issue for many residents of Ward 1. Violence takes lives, but also devastates and traumatizes families, children, friends, and the community overall. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to end the violence in Ward 1. The only way for Ward 1 and our neighbors to truly flourish is for us all to feel safe. Read my safety plan here — https://sabelforward1.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Layers_of_Safety_Ward1_SabelHarris.pdf

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

I’m currently serving as Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for U St. I’ve had the opportunity to help lead on the process for the Reeves Center redevelopment & I’m working on a Planned Unit Development at 1250 U St. Both of these developments will not just bring more housing, but more deeply affordable housing & safer, greener transportation options. I’ve successfully negotiated 10 community agreements with establishments, & have always shown up for the everyday moments for my constituents.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

The gap between those who have a lot and those who don’t have much is widening every day in Ward 1. I believe closing these gaps start with building more deeply affordable housing, creating policies around anti-displacement and reforming measures on affordable housing, like the ones mentioned above.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

Matters related to education that go in front of the Council are referred to the Committee of the Whole (COW). The COW looks at agencies that handle everything from zoning, the lottery, airports, and more. Education should never be an afterthought and grouped with this wide mix of departments. On day one as Council member, I will advocate for the reinstatement of the Committee on Education, which will help Council conduct the necessary oversight on our schools.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

As mentioned above, I will take immediate steps to recalculate MFI as it is calculated for all of D.C., including parts of Northern Virginia and Maryland. So someone who makes 80% of the MFI in Ward 3 is vastly different from someone who makes 80% of the MFI in Ward 8. MFI is used to determine affordable units within Inclusionary Zoning (IZ) and this also only encompasses 50-80% MFI. We need to reform both of these things and make IZ a requirement (especially for 30% MFI) instead of an incentive.

============================

KATHY HENDERSON

Ward 5 • D.C. Council member • Democrat

http://www.kathyhendersonfordccouncil.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

I am running for the Ward 5 council seat because I have an actual record of improving the paradigm for my community, making it safer, stronger, more livable and valuable. I advocated for and delivered new sidewalks, streetlights, paved alleys, traffic signals, speed humps and trees. I fought illegal dumping, drug and gun trafficking and was featured in People and Essence magazines and won numerous awards for my work.rs.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I believe the council chairman should respond immediately when there are complaints regarding council members serving as committee chairpersons. There are unresolved complaints regarding the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety chairman and he should be removed. Changing committee chairmanships during the beginning of each Council period is a good idea to improve performance.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

I plan to assess every Ward 5 community within my first 100 days in office to address infrastructure issues such as the need for new sidewalks, pothole repair, streetlight repairs, speed humps and similar quality of life improvements. I will convene community meetings to hear from residents regarding their concerns before I introduce any legislation.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

The most important issue facing Ward 5 is crime and the need to immediately improve public safety. You cannot credibly address the need for viable economic development throughout the Ward, including school and affordable housing improvements until you address public safety. Safety is the basic foundation of our aspirations for the Ward and our city. Many residents are working multiple jobs to make ends meet and there is an urgent need to improve employment outcomes. Health disparities, illiteracy and general inequalities continue to undermine the quality of life for many Ward 5 residents.

What have you done for your ward across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

I have served as a 10-term, effective, award-winning advisory neighborhood commissioner in Ward 5. I have advocated relentlessly and delivered safety and infrastructure improvements, making my community more valuable and sought after. Again, I am responsible for facilitating the installation of new sidewalks, paved alleys, trees, street lights, traffic signals and resolving nuisance housing, abandoned autos and dumping issues. I facilitated the court-ordered installation of the dental suite at the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services and served as a member of the DC Historic Preservation Review Board.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

I will communicate with all Ward 5 residents regarding available resources that will improve quality of life. I will establish a public/private partnership to improve literacy for our children and adults. Mastering literacy provides residents with an essential tool to gainful employment. I will also provide vigorous Council oversight for District agencies, including the DC Office of Human Rights to ensure my constituents have equal access to resources and opportunities. I will level the playing field for Ward 5 residents.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

I will regularly visit all Ward 5 schools and monitor performance, including reviewing attendance records and regularly meet with Ward 5 parents to improve engagement. I will ensure that I am present for Council hearings to provide vigorous Council oversight and I will take corrective action when necessary.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

First, the city has to actually facilitate the production of additional affordable housing. I will review the District Opportunity to Purchase Act (DOPA) to expand affordable housing opportunities, always support full funding for the Housing Production Trust Fund and review inclusionary zoning provisions to expand affordable housing. I will vociferously advocate for Ward 5 residents.

============================

ART LLOYD

Ward 5 • D.C. Council • Democrat • Age: 71

Retired Deputy U.S. Marshal

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

Because of the low self-esteem that is prevalent in many low-income communities, there is a need for a special kind of leadership who will uplift and encourage specifically the young people in our communities. I see my job as providing the necessary opportunities for our young people to raise their standard of living and prepare themselves to be competitive with all others for higher-paying jobs. I believe if successful crime will be reduced in our communities.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I am in favor of a two-term limit requirement for all elected offices. We are elected to be servants for the community, not to make ourselves comfortable in office.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

I will push for reestablishment of mental health treatment centers for D.C. residents, revising juvenile incarceration system to include education vocational job training programs such as business entrepreneurship startup, and a two-year college program to help provide an independent career path upon their release from prison.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

A minimum wage increase to 20 dollars for city employees. In addition, housing that allows reduced rents for low-wage earners.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

Within the past 5 years, I have worked as a mentor for previously incarcerated teenagers. I presently work part-time for shelter hotline providing food for the homeless and picking them up off the streets & taking them to shelters in the winter.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

With the $20 minimum wage increase. And the agreed-upon city and landlord reduced rent program for those making low income.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

I am proposing an independent school board charged with setting up Saturday classes, night school programs and initiating summer always from home academic programs with student pay to prepare for college entrance.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

A written agreement between landlords and city to reduce rents for low-wage earners.

============================

MONTE MONASH

Ward 3 • D.C. Council • Democrat • Age: 51

Entrepreneur/small business owner

www.MonashForWard3.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

Ward 3 deserves a committed leader with a strong voice, who understands how to get things done in our city. I am a native Washingtonian, a 20-year homeowner in Ward 3, a long-standing civic volunteer, and an entrepreneur leading a black, woman-owned business. For over 15 years, I have built a company with a record of building trust to get things done. My intention as a council member is to ensure Ward 3 benefits from the city’s growth while preserving our neighborhoods’ unique characteristics.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I believe the D.C. Council should set its own rules outside of ethics. At present, the Council chair proposes rules for adoption every two years. This is an opportunity for the Council as a body to turn over committees. I do, however, believe there needs to be a stand-alone education committee.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

I have four bills I would like to introduce in my first 100 days. 1) Ban single-use plastics with exceptions for items such as syringes. 2) Seniors ride free on public transportation. 3) Require a portion of D.C.’s Housing Production Trust Fund to be spent on flexible, affordable housing like limited equity co-ops. 4) Raise the threshold of the death tax in the District to keep our long-time residents.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

1) Neighborhood safety. I support MPD’s request for more officers but will not sign off on reduced oversight. 2) Education. Continue mayoral control and accountability for D.C.’s public schools–traditional and charter. 3) Economic development. Add housing, communal retail experiences and other amenities to better connect our neighborhoods and the larger community. Remove barriers for businesses to stay and grow in Ward 3 and throughout D.C.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

Service is in my blood. I served as chair of the mayor-appointed D.C. Public Library board of trustees, which oversees the ongoing transformation of D.C.’s 26 public libraries. I served on the ReOpen DC task force during the height of the pandemic and in various citywide, volunteer leadership roles with civic commissions and nonprofits supporting seniors, women and families, homeless residents and workforce development.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

Let’s focus on housing, because its cost and availability is a citywide issue. Ward 3 should embrace more single-family housing, apartments, condominiums and rentals that are accessible to the full range of incomes and households – and residents of every race and ethnicity. Let’s subsidize more first-time home purchases, so more households have access to the benefits that come with ownership. For our settled seniors especially, I will advocate for stability in rents and property tax rates.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

The excellent reputation of Ward 3’s public schools makes our community a popular place for families, stretching our campuses’ capacity. We must expand existing schools, review feeder patterns and increase the number of schools in the ward, including a new elementary and middle school, and the build-out of the MacArthur high school site. Also, more training for teachers and a bigger budget for specialists to support children with individual learning differences or physical special needs.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

Ward 3’s commercial corridors along transit lines must play a major role in a District-wide strategy to offer affordable housing located near employment centers. I will work to ensure that affordable housing in Ward 3 is inclusive, with priority for units and programs going to low- and moderate-income families, seniors, teachers and first responders. We can expand our housing stock by adopting proven models for affordability, such as social housing and limited equity co-ops.

============================

BRIANNE K. NADEAU

Ward 1 • Council member • Democrat • Age: 41

http://www.briannefordc.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

I am proud of the work I have done to put more than 1,200 units of truly affordable housing in the pipeline in Ward 1, increase funding for public safety each year, improve our schools, and provide constituent services to more than 8,000 households. By working together we’ve made great progress in Ward 1, but there is more work to do.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I’m not sure I see the benefit to term limits for committee chairmanships, given that there is fairly regular turnover without them. Every two years the Council committees are reconfigured in some way, and that has allowed for a variety of committee composition, committee assignments and chairmanships.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

The 1st bill I introduced was to strengthen our Code of Ethics and the first bill I passed was to secure affordable housing in Columbia Heights. I have passed many bills over the past 8 years, establishing the Ombudsperson for Children; strengthening the powers of the Chief Tenant Advocate; Ending homelessness for 2,400 households, increasing wages for child care workers, establishing a basic monthly income for families; expanding public benefits; expanding services for people with disabilities.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

Public safety is the biggest issue in Ward 1, followed by affordable housing. As a mom of two little ones, I am deeply focused on improving safety in Ward 1. I have increased spending on safety from $1.3 billion to $1.8 billion during my time in office. I have secured resources for Ward 1, including police, violence prevention, victims services and youth programming. I have passed laws to get guns off the street.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

As Chairperson of the Committee on Human Services, I have focused on our most vulnerable residents, expanding public benefits, providing permanent housing to thousands of homeless residents, and expanding services for people with disabilities. I have increased affordable housing, passed Paid Family Leave, increased the minimum wage, improved our schools established Main Streets programs to support our small businesses, and provided constituent services to more than 8,000 households.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

I have been focused on increasing wages and creating jobs, as well as addressing racial inequities in government structures that have led to generational poverty. Whether it’s raising the minimum wage, establishing paid family leave, raising wages for front lines home care workers, increasing housing subsidies, establishing jobs for returning citizens, or providing tax abatement to longtime Black-owned businesses like Sankofa and the Jackson family’s IHOP, I am working to address these gaps.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

I have overseen the modernization of 7 neighborhood schools in Ward 1, increased per pupil funding, at-risk funding, funding for English Language Learners, mandated school librarians, funded the School-Based Mental Health Program, and established the current iteration of the Out-of-School-Time program, which is $20 million annually dedicated to tutoring, mentoring, extracurriculars, after-school and summer programs. I work closely with our school principals, teachers, parents and students.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

I have put more than 1,200 units of truly affordable housing in the pipeline in Ward 1 with hundreds of units delivered already, passed laws to allow for more housing to be built throughout the Ward, expanded requirements for affordable housing to be built on public land, introduced a law to expand and protect rent control, and funded and held the D.C. Housing Authority accountable for necessary maintenance and renovations.

============================

ZACHARY PARKER

Ward 5 • Council member • Democrat • Age: 35

www.zacharyforward5.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

I’m running to change systems that fail working families like mine. My oldest brother struggled with an unsupportive school system while my middle brother went through a long battle with kidney failure and a health system that treated him like a problem, not a human being. We must emerge from the pandemic without repeating cycles of violence, trauma, displacement, and corruption. My campaign is a movement to build healthy communities where the government meets the needs of our neighbors.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I am open to term limits, which can promote new energy and leadership in our politics. I would support term limits that would restrict a council member to serving no more than two consecutive 4-year terms and no more than 4 terms total. I believe this system will promote mentorship between older and younger public servants. And I think Committee chairmanships should rotate and be more democratic, so that the Council Chair does not have all the power to appoint and decide these critical roles.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

Healthy Communities Act – assess each neighborhood’s access to groceries and restaurants, requiring investments to achieve balance; A Safer DC Act – Create a comprehensive public-health crisis team through 911, with mental health, trauma, and addiction support services; Reclaim Rent Control Act – Expand rent control to buildings built after 1975, including 4-unit buildings to manage skyrocketing rent costs; Black Homeownership Act – Expand HPAP and tax benefits for longtime residents to buy homes

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

1) Stopping cycles of violence and trauma. We all deserve safe and clean communities that meet people’s needs by addressing the root causes of violence through trauma-informed community work and holding those who commit violence accountable. 2) Generations of Washingtonians have been displaced from this city, including members of my family. We must expand homeownership programs as well as permanently affordable housing models (such as land trusts and social housing) to build generational wealth.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

As the Ward 5 representative and president of the State Board of Education, I fought to increase funding for Ward 5 schools and secure funding to rehab Spingarn High School and the old Crummell School. I distributed care packages to seniors during the pandemic, I organized neighbors to help 3,000 residents get vaccinated, and I helped sign up over 100 seniors for STAY DC to keep them in their homes. I also joined neighbors in successfully blocking Ward 5 from losing land in redistricting.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

Equitable investments in community and generational wealth. I will work to increase access to good-paying jobs, invest in co-op businesses, and ensure Black and brown homeowners are protected. I will prioritize communities that lack core amenities: grocery stores, good schools, affordable housing, and local businesses. I will also push to reform grant-making for Black-, Native-, and women-owned small businesses and enforce hiring requirements for government contractors.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

I’ve delivered for Ward 5 as President of our school board, and as a council member I will make sure Ward 5’s school needs are met. D.C.’s system of school choice must start with a great neighborhood school. Therefore, I will work to strengthen our neighborhood schools by expanding trade and apprentice programs in middle and high schools, focusing on literacy instruction, expanding school-based mental health, and offering a well-rounded curriculum and low-barrier after-school options.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

We must expand targeted affordable housing for our seniors, low-income neighbors, and LGBTQ+ youth. We must expand the HPAP program to increase opportunities for homeownership. I would also prioritize expanding investments in housing vouchers, ensuring the D.C. Housing Authority maintains clean and safe properties. I will also work to expand successful models of community ownership that provide permanently affordable housing, like community land trusts, social housing, and limited equity co-ops.

============================

PHIL THOMAS

Ward 3 • Council member • Democrat • Age: 36

Former Director of the Mayor’s Office of the Clean City

https://philforward3.com

Why are you running for the D.C. Council?

I am running on a platform called 3 S’s and an H. I am focused on Seniors, Schools, Safety and Housing. As Ward 3 council member, I want to bring a Senior Wellness Center to Ward 3, reduce overcrowding in our neighborhood schools, fight to maintain Mayoral control of our schools, drive down crime, and bring affordable housing so our teachers and public safety officers can live in the communities they serve.

Are you in favor of or against term limits for committee chairmanships? Please explain. If in favor of term limits, how many terms are sufficient?

I am in favor of term limits when it comes to committee chairmanships. I think three terms are sufficient for the council to be proficient and also create a transition plan.

What bill(s), if any, will you introduce within your first 100 days?

Teacher Support Act – The Teacher Support Act would decrease teacher turnover by providing them a flexible work schedule, support the construction of workforce housing for teachers, and incentivize teachers around management training and how to further their careers in education. Senior Ride Free Act- The Seniors Ride Free Act will provide funding for seniors to ride free on Metro or Metrobus.

What do you consider to be the most important issues confronting your constituents?

My priority will be to oppose any effort by the D.C. Council to reverse mayoral control of public schools, which would take us back to the old days of underperforming schools and derelict school buildings. I will continue to push to keep Ward 3 schools great, and to build new schools to meet demand. As a former D.C. school teacher, I understand how public education works, how it can be improved, and how important it is to promote and maintain a good quality of life in Ward 3.

What have you done for your ward/across the District, either as an incumbent or challenger?

I am the only candidate in the race with community experience, government experience and proven results. I was the Ward 3 Liaison to the Mayor’s Office, where I was a problem solver and connected Ward 3 residents with District government agencies. I have served as a two-term ANC commissioner and I am the current Chair of the Ward 3 Democrats. I have also fostered support for the Ward 3 Short-Term Family Housing site, helped with getting the Palisades Recreation Center and Hardy Park remodeled.

How will you close economic gaps in your ward/across the District?

As the next Ward 3 council member, I will increase funding around education and career opportunities. I will increase funding to focus on vocational school, work with Jackson-Reed High School to help promote dual enrollment with the University of the District of Columbia, and continue to invest in apprenticeship programs in the District. Through these programs I know the city and the workforce will benefit by increasing job opportunities, relieving college debt and having more skilled workers.

As a council member, how will you improve the quality of education in neighborhood schools based in your ward?

As a former D.C. school teacher, I understand how public education works, how it can be improved, and how important it is to promote and maintain a good quality of life in Ward 3. As a bridge builder and having been involved in the community for over a decade, I will continue to listen to parents to understand their concerns and what they want for their children. I support reducing overcrowding in our neighborhood schools by supporting a new high school and a new elementary school.

What steps will you take to ensure more of your constituents can access affordable housing?

I support building more housing across the city and in Ward 3. It really comes down to working with the city and the residents to find realistic locations west of Rock Creek Park to put deeply affordable housing. I want to continue to invest in the Housing Production Trust Fund, ensuring that the trust fund meets its statutory requirements including passing the HPTF transparency amendment act which better allocates funding for deep affordable units.