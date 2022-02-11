D.C. Council member Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3) announced Friday that she will no longer seek reelection.

Cheh, who was first elected to the Ward 3 seat in 2006, cited a “revaluation” of her life during the coronavirus pandemic and her desire to spend more time with her family, particularly her granddaughter.

“The past sixteen years as the Ward 3 Councilmember have been some of the most rewarding and valuable of my life, serving as your representative has been an honor,” Cheh wrote in a statement posted online. “With your support, the District has become a national climate leader and we have seen outstanding advances in our schools, expanded nutrition access, and protections for the health and safety for all of our residents.

“It is time for someone else to pick up the mantle, and I am excited for the possibilities and future of Ward 3,” she said.

Her departure opens the door for three others who have formally filed to run for the seat. Monika Nemeth and Dierdre Brown will square off in the Democratic primary on June 21, with the winner likely to face Republican David Krucoff, who is running unopposed for his party’s nomination, in the general election in November.

Ward 3 remains the only one in the city not to have elected an African American to the council. Brown is Black, as is potential candidate Phil Thomas, who chairs the Ward 3 Democrats.