D.C. Council OKs COVID Vaccine Mandate for Students

WI Web StaffDecember 8, 2021
**FILE** Courtesy of D.C. Public Schools via Facebook

The D.C. Council has voted to require all students authorized by the Food and Drug Administration to get a coronavirus vaccination to do so by March 31.

The measure passed Tuesday 11-1, with Council member Trayon White (D-Ward 8) dissenting, Washingtonian magazine reported. Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7) did not vote due to illness.

Should Mayor Muriel Bowser sign the bill, the District will join California as the only state-level jurisdictions requiring schoolchildren to be vaccinated.

Presently, only students 16 and older have full FDA approval to get vaccinated.

Those currently 16 and older are subject to the legislation’s March 31 deadline, while others would have 70 days after their 16th birthday or whenever their age group gets FDA authorization.

The legislation also applies to all students and employees of licensed child development facilities in the city, the Washingtonian reported.

