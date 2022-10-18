The D.C. Council on Tuesday approved contracts for three medical insurance providers to service the city’s 250,000 Medicaid patients until 2028.

The approximately $8.8 billion contract was awarded by the council to AmeriHealth Caritas, AmeriGroup and MedStar Health.

Voting for the contracts were Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and Council members Anita Bonds (D-At Large), Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), Trayon White (D-Ward 8), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5), Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3), Robert White (D-At Large) and Christina Henderson (I-At Large).

Opposing the awarding of the contracts were Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) and Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1).

Council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) was not present to vote but made his feelings clear on the issue.

“I am encouraging my council colleagues to vote ‘No’ on the MCO declaration resolutions so that we ensure District residents have presented the best health care options through a transparent and error-free procurement process,” Gray said in a statement.

CareFirst sought to be a part of the Medicaid contract but had problems during the procurement. Carefirst officials complained about being penalized for clerical errors in its paperwork and would often point out the legal problems of its competing medical providers in conversations with council members and staffers and the general public during the appeals process.

However, even though council members felt the procurement process had its flaws they supported awarding the contracts.

“I am going to vote for it,” said Trayon White. “The contracts went through the appeals process. I will fight for equity and truth and justice for those who are on Medicaid and will see that they are treated fairly.”