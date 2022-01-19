**FILE** Courtesy of DCPS via Twitter

The D.C. Council has passed a bill requiring public school personnel to alert parents within 24 hours if a student in their child’s class has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The emergency legislation, which passed unanimously Tuesday, was introduced by Council member Robert White Jr. (D-At Large).

“We are just asking that it happen more quickly,” White said, WTOP reported. “Because if a parent gets a notice that three, four days ago, there was a COVID infection in their child’s classroom, they’ve sort of missed the opportunity to quarantine and prevent additional spread.”

The legislation requires the Office of the State Superintendent to post the percentage of asymptomatic testing taking place at each school and DCPS officials to let the council know which schools don’t have expanded coronavirus staffing, WTOP reported.

