The D.C. Council passed a bill Tuesday prohibiting the city’s private employers and agencies from terminating an employee or refusing to hire a worker due to a positive marijuana test.

The bill, sponsored by Council member Trayon White (D-Ward 8), passed unanimously.

However, the bill doesn’t protect all District government employees.

Federal and D.C. court system employees or those in safety-sensitive jobs such as police and security officer, operators of heavy machinery, medical professionals and “individuals who are unable to care for themselves and who reside in an institutional or custodial environment” are excluded from the law, WTOP reported.

Additionally, any worker caught using, possessing, selling or growing marijuana while working will not be protected by the law.

Small amounts of recreational marijuana have been legal in the city since 2015.