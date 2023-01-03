The D.C. Council, assembling Tuesday for its first meeting of the year and of Council Period 25, voted on its rules and new committee composition.

The council voted to change the rules to allow virtual meetings to be covered under the Open Meetings Act. Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5) sponsored a rule change that his colleagues approved that requires the secretary of the council to establish a uniform process for public witnesses to sign up to testify at committee hearings and roundtables.

“Every committee has its own way of having people sign up for hearings and that can cause confusion,” Parker said. “This way, there will be a single form the committees use to accommodate all public witnesses.”

Parker also passed a rule change that would require witnesses from city agencies and executive departments managed by the mayor to take an oath to tell the truth while they testify.

“This is a common practice in committee hearings, but this rule change would make it mandatory,” he said.

While Parker had success in passing his rule changes, both of Council member Vincent Gray’s proposals were rejected. The Ward 7 Democrat wanted the council to be placed directly under the D.C. Human Rights Act, even for such matters as committee assignments.

Gray has protested the new committee structure, in which he loses the chairmanship of the Committee on Health to Council member Christina Henderson and is instead given a new Committee on Hospitals and Health Equity. Gray said Mendelson, who made the committee assignments, discriminated against him because of his health condition.

Mendelson denied the discrimination charge and said he made the shift after consulting with council members. Only Council member Trayon White (D-Ward 8) and Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) supported Gray’s proposed rule change.

Gray’s other proposal to reinstall the Committee on Education as a full panel was also shot down, with his vote the lone support of the legislature.

Council member Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) was reelected as the body’s chairman pro tempore, which oversees the council in absence of the chairman.

“As I enter Council Period 25 as chair pro tempore, I will focus on inspiring cohesion and teamwork on the council as we come together to identify solutions for the needs of District residents,” McDuffie said.

McDuffie will retain his position as chairman of the Committee on Business and Economic Development while Anita Bonds (D-At Large) will chair the new Committee on Executive Administration and Labor.

Robert White (D-At Large), Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) will lead the Committee on Housing, Committee on Public Works and Operations and Committee on Transportation and the Environment, respectively.

Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Trayon White and Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) will chair the Committee on Facilities and Family Services, Committee on Recreation, Libraries and Youth Affairs, and Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, respectively.

Mendelson will continue as the chairman of the Committee of the Whole. Freshman lawmakers Parker and Matt Frumin (D-Ward 3) will not chair a committee during the period.