D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray is recuperating from surgery after a recent injury, his office said Friday.

The Council member tore his Achilles tendon while on vacation, according to a statement from his office.

“Yesterday, Gray had successful surgery to repair the tendon,” the statement said. “He was discharged from the hospital and arrived home last night.”

The Ward 7 lawmaker is resting and will start physical rehabilitation in the coming days, Gray’s office said.

Gray, who has also served as the city’s mayor and chairman of the council, suffered a stroke in December.

The council is in recess until Sept. 20.