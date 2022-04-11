D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie announced Monday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

After testing negative for the coronavirus a few days ago, the Ward 5 councilman started having allergy-like symptoms on Sunday, according to a statement from his office. McDuffie took the at-home antigen rapid tests and a PCR test confirmed the positive result.

McDuffie, who is running for D.C. attorney general, is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. His council office is in the process of contacting organizers of events and people with whom the council member has had contact in the past week.

The council member, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he is isolating at his home in concert with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

McDuffie has served on the D.C. Council since 2012 and presently is the chairman pro tempore and chairs the Committee on Business and Economic Development. He will compete in the June 21 primary with three other contenders in the attorney general race.