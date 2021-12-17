D.C. Council member Trayon White revealed Friday on his Instagram and Facebook accounts that he has contracted the coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” said the Ward 8 Democrat, who is also running for mayor. “We are getting too many calls about COVID outbreaks. Yesterday, we had 508 positive cases, the most we had in D.C. in one day since the pandemic started. Our kids and families are not safe. We need to shut it back down and should not be unmasking. It’s flu season and the holiday season.”

White’s Chief of Staff Wanda Lockridge did not immediately answer The Informer’s request for comment.

White was among the council members who opposed Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision to lift the city’s indoor mask mandate in November. He has had an active public schedule lately, attending the Wards 7 and 8 faith leaders’ breakfast at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Saturday as well as holding a news conference on traffic issues on Wheeler Road SE and making an appearance at the Mayor’s Senior Holiday Luncheon on Wednesday.