D.C.’s number of coronavirus cases is surging ahead of the upcoming Christmas holiday.

The city’s daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 27.1 through Monday— more than twice it was a month ago (11 cases per 100,000), WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported, citing health department data.

However, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate has decreased over the past month, and 65.2% of residents are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, D.C. has reported 69,540 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,203 related deaths, according to city data.

Currently, about 82% of D.C. residents have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.