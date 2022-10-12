Chris Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, resigned from his post Wednesday after being charged for his part in an altercation outside of a Virginia gym earlier this month.

Geldart, who had served in the role since January 2021, was charged with assault and battery in connection to the incident at Arlington’s Gold’s Gym on Oct. 1.

His residency had also come into question, with WTTG-TV (Channel 5) reporting that though he kept an apartment in southeast D.C., he actually resided in a house in Falls Church, Va. Members of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration are required to be D.C. residents.

Bowser nonetheless thanked Geldart for his service.

“I am proud of the work that we have done together over the last eight years and I am immensely grateful to Chris for his service to the city,” the mayor said Wednesday, WTOP reported.

Bowser said his departure was mutually agreed upon.