The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled the newly designed driver’s licenses and identification cards on Wednesday.

The new cards, created in partnership with the Thales Group, feature contemporary designs meant to protect residents from identity theft.

“The Bowser administration continues to work on protecting D.C. residents in myriad ways, with this being one of them,” said DMV Director Gabriel Robinson. “We wanted to ensure that our D.C. credentials are one of the most secure in the nation. The new design features vibrant colors, cherry blossoms, the Wood Thrush bird, and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. Even while expanding design options, we are strengthening security.”

Starting July 17, residents who are getting or renewing their driver’s license or ID cards will receive the new credential within 10-15 business days from the mailing address the DMV has on file. For customers who presently have the previous version of the license or ID card, it will remain valid until expiration.

The District’s DMV issues more than 623,000 driver licenses and ID cards annually to District residents and has joined a growing number of areas in North America that are switching to Thales’ Group 100% polycarbonate cards — resulting in more sustainable and secure cards.

The new Multiple Laser Image feature will help fight counterfeiting, administration officials said.