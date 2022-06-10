Early voting centers for the June 21 primary opened throughout the District on Friday.

The centers are open until June 19 from 8:30 a.m.-to 7 p.m. For Election Day on June 21, voting centers will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voters can go to a D.C. government searchable map to locate their nearest early voting site or call the D.C. Board of Elections. Residents can register to vote on the same day at any early vote center from Friday to June 21 but must show proof of residence.

Early vote centers are closed on June 20 in observance of Juneteenth.

For the primary, voters will choose their party’s nominees for congressional delegate, mayor, council chairman, attorney general, one of the two at-large seats available in the November general election, as well as council members for Wards 1, 3, 5, and 6.

Since it is a primary and not a general election, voters who are registered as “independent” with the D.C. Board of Elections will not receive a ballot, WTOP reported.

Only voters registered with one of the four major parties — Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, and Statehood Green — will be able to vote.