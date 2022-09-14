The National Association of Election Officials has certified Monica Holman Evans, the executive director of the D.C. Board of Elections, as an elections and registration administrator, considered the highest achievement for elections officials.

Evans is one of the few Black chief executive elections officers in the country, the association said in a statement.

“The District of Columbia is indeed fortunate to have Ms. Holman Evans as one of the top designated election executives in America,” said Tim Mattice, its director. “Obtaining and maintaining CERA status means that she has committed to a career-long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in the District and the nation.”

A CERA designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by Auburn University’s master of public administration faculty. The program is conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program and is considered the highest distinction available to elections and voter registration officials, according to Mattice.

Evans holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Virginia and a law degree from the University of Maryland. Before becoming the director of the DCBOE, she was a senior policy adviser at the agency and worked with her predecessor on election operations and policy implementation.