The Reverse Logistics Group, in partnership with electronic manufacturers such as Acer, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung and VTech, will collect used electronics on April 9 in the District from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at V Street NW between 13th and 14th streets.

District residents, small businesses owners and nonprofits are encouraged to participate by dropping off any acceptable items in as-is condition for safe handling by a recycler. Examples of items include computers, tablets, monitors, televisions, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles and cellphones.

A list of acceptable items can be found at www.rev-log.com/DCecycling.

RLG CEO Patrick Wiedemann praised the District’s take-back program.

“As a global company we are committed to the highest standards of sustainability for our clients,” Wiedemann said. “Embracing green reverse logistics, recycling, and reuse as well as engaging the public in our efforts is a key part of achieving such standards. Our vision is to help our electronics manufacturing partners achieve a truly circular economy, by connecting them to the public; and the public to the client through this positive process.”

Thirty-two events are planned this year, with all eight wards set to be visited.

The full calendar is at www.rev-log.com/DCecycling.