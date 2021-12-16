Whittier Elementary School will revert to virtual learning through Wednesday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Tiffany Johnson, principal of the Ward 4 school, said there have been 14 cases at Whittier since Dec. 9, WTOP reported.

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said the move was made with the best interest of the school’s community in mind.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, as we know the benefits of in-person learning for our students,” Ferebee said, WTOP reported. “We continue to monitor the increased number of cases at schools and robustly implement our health and safety protocols.”

Students who need devices to participate in virtual instruction are encouraged to contact the school, WTOP reported.

The decision comes just days after J.O. Wilson Elementary School decided to switch to virtual learning for its third and fourth graders.

DCPS told the city council Tuesday that such decisions would be guided by the recommendations of public health authorities, particularly any advisements to shut schools down.