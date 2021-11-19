CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19Editor's Pick

D.C. Expands Walk-Up COVID Vaccine Clinics for Kids

WI Web StaffNovember 19, 2021
Courtesy of dc.gov

D.C. has expanded its walk-up coronavirus vaccine clinic operation for children 5-11 years old, adding new clinics for children who need their first vaccine dose and releasing the schedule for second-dose clinics.

Parents unable to bring their child to one of the available clinics have the option of printing and signing an online form to allow a trusted family member to take their child instead.

Second-dose clinics start next Friday. The health department encourages families to take their children to the same site as the first vaccination but says they will not be turned away if they go to a different location.

Vaccinations for children between 5 and 11 years old began nationwide after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group on Oct. 29 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a formal recommendation four days later.

The schedule of the next two weeks of the city’s pediatric vaccination clinics, including first-dose and second-dose clinics:

First-Dose Pediatric Clinics

Clinic

Address

Ward

1st Dose Date

Thomson Elementary School

1200 L St NW

2

11/ 22

Bruce-Monroe Elementary School

3560 Warder St NW

1

11/ 22

Savoy Elementary School

2400 Shannon Pl SE

8

11/ 22

Arena Stage

1101 6th St SW

6

11/ 22

Janney Elementary School

4130 Albemarle St NW

3

11/ 23

Seaton Elementary School

1503 10th St NW

6

11/ 23

Friendship PCS – Ideal

6130 North Capitol St NW

4

11/ 23

LaSalle-Backus Elementary School

201 Riggs Rd NE

4

11/ 23

DC Prep PCS – Benning

100 41st Street NE

7

11/ 24

North Michigan Recreation Center

1333 Emerson St NE

5

11/ 24

Columbia Heights Community Center

1480 Girard St NW

1

11/ 24

Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School/Statesman Academy

4600 Livingston Rd SE

8

11/ 29

Kimball Elementary School

3375 Minnesota Ave SE

7

11/ 30

KIPP DC – Heights Academy PCS

2600 Douglass Rd SE

8

12/ 1

Kennedy Recreation Center

1401 7th St NW

6

12/ 1

North Michigan Park Recreation Center

1333 Emerson St NE

5

12/ 2

Palisades Recreation Center

5200 Sherier Pl NW

3

12/ 2

 

Second-Dose Pediatric Clinics

Clinic

Address

Ward

2nd Dose Date

Ft. Stanton Recreation Center

1812 Erie St SE

8

11/26

Takoma Community Center

300 Van Buren St NW

4

11/26

Hillcrest Recreation Center

3100 Denver St SE

7

11/27

Edlavitch DCJCC

1529 16th St NW

2

11/28

Palisades Recreation Center

5200 Sherier Pl NW

3

11/28

North Michigan Park Recreation Center

1333 Emerson St NE

5

11/28

Noyes Elementary School

2725 10th St NE

5

11/29

Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School/Statesman Academy

4600 Livingston Rd SE

8

11/29

Dorothy I. Height Elementary School

1300 Allison St NW

4

11/29

Kimball Elementary School

3375 Minnesota Ave SE

7

11/30

Bancroft Elementary School

1755 Newton St NW

1

11/30

Center City Public Charter School – Brightwood Campus

6008 Georgia Ave NW

4

11/30

Patterson Elementary School

4399 South Capitol Terrace SW

8

12/1

Kennedy Recreation Center

1401 7th St NW

6

12/1

KIPP DC – Heights Academy PCS

2600 Douglass Rd SE

8

12/1

Sela PCS

6015 Chillum Pl NE

4

12/3

Marie Reed Elementary School

2201 18th St NW

1

12/3

Friendship PCS – Blow Pierce Elementary & Middle

725 19th St NE

7

12/3

Thomson Elementary School

1200 L St NW

2

12/3

Ben Murch Elementary School

4810 36th St NW

3

12/4

Payne Elementary School

1445 C St SE

6

12/4

Smothers Elementary School

4400 Brooks St NE

7

12/4

 

Tags
WI Web Staff

