D.C. Expands Walk-Up COVID Vaccine Clinics for Kids

D.C. has expanded its walk-up coronavirus vaccine clinic operation for children 5-11 years old, adding new clinics for children who need their first vaccine dose and releasing the schedule for second-dose clinics.

Parents unable to bring their child to one of the available clinics have the option of printing and signing an online form to allow a trusted family member to take their child instead.

Second-dose clinics start next Friday. The health department encourages families to take their children to the same site as the first vaccination but says they will not be turned away if they go to a different location.

Vaccinations for children between 5 and 11 years old began nationwide after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group on Oct. 29 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a formal recommendation four days later.

The schedule of the next two weeks of the city’s pediatric vaccination clinics, including first-dose and second-dose clinics:

First-Dose Pediatric Clinics

Clinic Address Ward 1st Dose Date Thomson Elementary School 1200 L St NW 2 11/ 22 Bruce-Monroe Elementary School 3560 Warder St NW 1 11/ 22 Savoy Elementary School 2400 Shannon Pl SE 8 11/ 22 Arena Stage 1101 6th St SW 6 11/ 22 Janney Elementary School 4130 Albemarle St NW 3 11/ 23 Seaton Elementary School 1503 10th St NW 6 11/ 23 Friendship PCS – Ideal 6130 North Capitol St NW 4 11/ 23 LaSalle-Backus Elementary School 201 Riggs Rd NE 4 11/ 23 DC Prep PCS – Benning 100 41st Street NE 7 11/ 24 North Michigan Recreation Center 1333 Emerson St NE 5 11/ 24 Columbia Heights Community Center 1480 Girard St NW 1 11/ 24 Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School/Statesman Academy 4600 Livingston Rd SE 8 11/ 29 Kimball Elementary School 3375 Minnesota Ave SE 7 11/ 30 KIPP DC – Heights Academy PCS 2600 Douglass Rd SE 8 12/ 1 Kennedy Recreation Center 1401 7th St NW 6 12/ 1 North Michigan Park Recreation Center 1333 Emerson St NE 5 12/ 2 Palisades Recreation Center 5200 Sherier Pl NW 3 12/ 2

Second-Dose Pediatric Clinics

Clinic Address Ward 2nd Dose Date Ft. Stanton Recreation Center 1812 Erie St SE 8 11/26 Takoma Community Center 300 Van Buren St NW 4 11/26 Hillcrest Recreation Center 3100 Denver St SE 7 11/27 Edlavitch DCJCC 1529 16th St NW 2 11/28 Palisades Recreation Center 5200 Sherier Pl NW 3 11/28 North Michigan Park Recreation Center 1333 Emerson St NE 5 11/28 Noyes Elementary School 2725 10th St NE 5 11/29 Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School/Statesman Academy 4600 Livingston Rd SE 8 11/29 Dorothy I. Height Elementary School 1300 Allison St NW 4 11/29 Kimball Elementary School 3375 Minnesota Ave SE 7 11/30 Bancroft Elementary School 1755 Newton St NW 1 11/30 Center City Public Charter School – Brightwood Campus 6008 Georgia Ave NW 4 11/30 Patterson Elementary School 4399 South Capitol Terrace SW 8 12/1 Kennedy Recreation Center 1401 7th St NW 6 12/1 KIPP DC – Heights Academy PCS 2600 Douglass Rd SE 8 12/1 Sela PCS 6015 Chillum Pl NE 4 12/3 Marie Reed Elementary School 2201 18th St NW 1 12/3 Friendship PCS – Blow Pierce Elementary & Middle 725 19th St NE 7 12/3 Thomson Elementary School 1200 L St NW 2 12/3 Ben Murch Elementary School 4810 36th St NW 3 12/4 Payne Elementary School 1445 C St SE 6 12/4 Smothers Elementary School 4400 Brooks St NE 7 12/4