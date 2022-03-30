The female sports teams in the Washington area have launched a campaign to encourage more girls to participate in athletics and formed a new organization to support the idea.

WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the Washington Spirit soccer club, professional football team D.C. Divas and the Washington Shadow, a pro frisbee team have united to form the Washington Coalition of Women’s Professional Sports.

“It’s important to put a spotlight on women in sport, and it is important to keep on speaking up for equality,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at the formal kickoff of the coalition at Audi Field in Southwest on Wednesday, WTOP reported.

The mayor attended a Spirit game against the North Carolina Courage that produced a 2-2 tie in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

The coalition’s first project is to partner with Leveling the Playing Field, a nonprofit which collects and redistributes used and new sports equipment in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Initially, an effort will be made to provide Leveling the Playing Field with 5,000 sports bras.