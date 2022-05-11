Officials with the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department announced Wednesday that it will hold its annual parade Saturday after a 25-year hiatus, celebrating the department’s 150 years of service and commemorating the firefighters who died while on duty since 1871.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. and proceed from 7th Street NW to 14th Street NW, Deputy Fire Chief Anthony R. Kelleher said at a news conference.

The event will include an apparatus muster and a static display of both current and antique fire apparatus that will be set along Pennsylvania Avenue NW for onlookers.

Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. said the parade will have firefighters from Maryland and Virginia participating and feature a special tribute to their fallen colleagues.

Lysa Phillips, widow of African American firefighter Anthony “Sauce” Phillips, who died in 1999 while on duty, spoke at the news conference about the importance of recognizing those who sacrificed their lives in service to the city.

“We must remember those who gave their lives so that others can be safe,” Phillips said.

Kelleher said the predominantly Black Progressive Fire Fighters Association of Washington, D.C., will also participate in the parade.