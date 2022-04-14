The D.C. government will officially observe the city’s Emancipation Day on Friday with some services open to the public while others are closed.

The Executive Office of the Mayor said that walk-up coronavirus testing and vaccination sites, Test Yourself DC drop boxes, low-barrier shelters, the Downtown Day Services Center, and Zoe’s Doors will operate on a normal schedule.

Additionally, the Department of Parks and Recreation’s outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields are open to the public.

The DC Circulator and the streetcar will operate normally on Friday. Branches of the DC Public Library — Anacostia, Benning, Mt. Pleasant, Petworth, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship, Woodbridge and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library — will open on Friday but all library operations will close on Saturday for Emancipation Day and Sunday for Easter.

However, the Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed and customers are advised to use online services offered by dmv.dc.gov. The COVID-19 Call Center will be closed on Friday but reopen Saturday.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and the American Job Centers will be closed on Friday along with the Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center. The Parks and Recreation Department recreation and aquatic centers will close on Friday along with the Department of Human Services operations and the DC Health & Wellness Center.

Some agencies will conduct their business on a modified schedule on Friday. The Department of Public Works will collect household trash and conduct recycling collections on Friday but the Benning Road Transfer Station will close.

The Department of Transportation will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency activity in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the city’s right of way on Friday. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs doesn’t regularly allow construction on government holidays without a special permit.

All parking enforcement will temporarily halt Friday with the exception of the streetcar ticketing and towing.