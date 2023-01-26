D.C.’s Department of Small and Local Business Development launched this week its annual Dream Pitch Program, in which participants get the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges and present the knowledge they gained through the program.

Now in its sixth year, Dream Pitch is open to small businesses in Wards 7 and 8 with fewer than five employees. Past winners are not allowed to participate.

Participants will get feedback from judges and resource partners resulting in each participant receiving a pitch prize award between $2,000 and $7,500. Microbusinesses accepted into this competitive program will receive business development training in four areas: Business Pitch, Financial Projects/Accounting, Marketing & Branding, and Mentorship.

“Entrepreneurship is a lifestyle, and you must believe in your mission and yourself,” said DSLBD Director Kristi Whitfield. “It takes vision, passion, dedication, and the strength to dream out loud and to persevere despite the hardships. Those concepts are essential to succeed in the Dream Pitch Program.”

The program will be conducted by DSLBD in conjunction with the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, D.C. Public Library, Congress Heights Community Training and Development Corporation, and the Marshall Heights Community Development Organization.

For more information, go to https://dslbd.dc.gov/dreampitch.