The Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition was one of 12 organizations to receive the Biodiesel Impact Award from the Clean Fuels Alliance for excellence in supporting biodiesel initiatives at the Clean Fuels Conference in Tampa, Florida.

The coalition is a public-private partnership that promotes the use of clean, American transportation fuels, improved air quality, and environmental justice. Biodiesel is an alternative fuel that has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It is the goal of many elected officials, policymakers, and clean energy activists to bring down the level of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 due to its potential to slow down the effects of climate change.

The coalition launched in 2022 the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Program to increase biodiesel use in local fleets in the District. The organization hosted several events promoting the use of biodiesel last year including a Biodiesel Forum for Fleet Managers to teach local fleet leaders the benefits of transitioning to biodiesel vehicles.

“I want to thank the Clean Fuels Alliance America for recognizing the important role Clean Cities plays in promoting biodiesel at the local level,” said Jill Hamilton, the coalition’s board chair. “GWRCCC has been invaluable in helping local fleets realize the cost-effective and immediate benefits biodiesel has on climate change and addressing environmental justice locally.”