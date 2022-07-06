D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt will leave her agency and the city government to pursue other endeavors, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday.

Nesbitt, who started with the Bowser administration in 2015, will officially leave on July 29. An announcement will be made in the near future about the process of selecting her successor.

Bowser credited Nesbitt for decreasing HIV cases, prioritizing maternal and infant health and building a more equitable health care system, as well as initiating “one of the strongest responses to COVID-19 in the nation.”

“When I asked Dr. Nesbitt to come back to Washington, D.C., to lead D.C. Health, I knew she was the public health leader our city needed — someone who would focus on health equity, who had experience working with a wide range of populations, and who knew D.C. and the issues our community faces,” Bowser said. “None of us knew then that the director of D.C. Health would also become responsible for leading us through a global pandemic. As D.C.’s doctor, she has made our community incredibly proud, leading D.C. Health with expertise, compassion, and a deep understanding of what it takes to build healthier neighborhoods.

“Her passion for helping people and for building healthier, more equitable communities has been a tremendous asset to our city and now we wish her well as she moves on to the next chapter in her career,” she said.