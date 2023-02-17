The D.C. Department of Health said Friday it will suspend the COVID-19 Test Yourself DC self-service kiosk program at the end of the month, in addition to rapid test distribution at libraries and senior centers.

Department officials said the changes are in concert with similar actions at the federal level amid falling case counts and increased availability of testing and vaccine opportunities through medical offices, pharmacies and community health centers.

Up-to-date vaccinations and boosters are the best way to combat the coronavirus, officials said.

Even though anti-coronavirus programs in the District are scaling down, there are convenient options for residents to be vaccinated, get a booster, or take a rapid test at health department-operated COVID centers, local pharmacies, health care providers or the closest vaccination or testing site that can be found on vaccines.gov.