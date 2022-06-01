Total number of candidates: 4

REV. WENDY HAMILTON

Ward 8 • Democrat • Age: 53

Counselor

www.revwendyforcongress.com

Why do you want to represent District residents in Congress?

I’m running for Congress/D.C. delegate to represent the broad voices and diverse interests of residents across all 8 wards of our great city. I want to bring tangible solutions for our residents that will help us move beyond the status quo in our city to a new chapter that includes D.C. statehood, UBI and so much more. It’s time for a representative who has the future of D.C. in mind and the policy platform to get us there.

What do you hope to accomplish in the first 100 days of the next Congress?

What can be done in the next Congress during the first 100 days will depend on the balance of power at that time. If the Democrats pick up Senate seats that would change the entire dynamic on the Hill. With an increased Democratic majority we might finally be able to get D.C. statehood passed, voting rights legislation and other significant bills. I would begin working on Day 1 in the House to move DC Statehood (H.R. 51) through the chamber and secure the support needed to get it passed

What will you do to ensure the funds from the president’s infrastructure bill come to the District?

I would reiterate the importance of D.C.’s funding priorities being distributed in the manner in which they were identified and work in conjunction with the Mayor’s Office to deliver them. I would adamantly push back on any resistance from the GOP that would seek to see the amounts reduced or intended recipients changed. It is unfortunate that we have to be subject to this type of partisan meddling in our affairs. It makes the case for statehood stronger.

What steps will you take to close the education gap in D.C.?

As a current DCPS employee, I get the opportunity firsthand to see the impacts of the education gap among our students. There are immediate interventions needed to bring our Black and brown students up to par. In Congress, I would support measures to provide investments in enhanced broadband access, increase funding for tutors/mentors and after-school programming, vouchers for families to receive reduced tuition for educational-based support programs and reinstate vocational education.

How will you tackle gun violence in the District and concerns about police accountability?

From a federal standpoint, I would support bills like the George Floyd Policing Act (H.R. 1280) which seeks to establish standards for police accountability across the country including limiting qualified immunity as a defense in brutality cases. Additionally, I would support all measures to ban assault rifles (AR-15s) and get them off our streets. There are too many guns (and ghost guns) making their way into the hands of D.C. youth/young adults. We have to cut this plague off at the root.

My work as an Attendance/Truancy Counselor with D.C. students/families to help them overcome their obstacles to educational progress has been the most gratifying work I’ve accomplished in the last five years toward making D.C. stronger. I’ve worked to connect families with educational resources, legal services, food and shelter options, and financial assistance. I’ve testified on behalf of students and their families who were facing separation as well as provided emotional and spiritual support.

How will you tackle gun violence in the District? As mentioned above, I believe gun violence is tied to a number of issues including the proliferation of and access to guns on our streets, lack of employment opportunities, poverty and economic instability. Let’s fund more recreation centers, activities and programs for young people to attend, Let’s support our violence interrupters and agencies on the ground working every day on the front lines to reduce gun violence. Let’s provide families with more trauma-informed support resources.

How will you advance the statehood agenda in a Republican-controlled Congress?

I would approach it with the same vigor I would in a Democratic Congress, because I don’t believe statehood is or should be a partisan issue. D.C. statehood is a human rights issue, a voting rights issue and, most importantly, a racial justice issue. I’d secure the sponsors necessary to get it passed through the House, and I’d work to cultivate relationships with reasonable Republicans who could assist in making the case for statehood to their Senate colleagues.

KELLY WILLIAMS

Ward 8 • Democrat • Age: 55

Caregiver – Entrepreneur

]https://kellymikelfordc.com

Why do you want to represent District residents in Congress?

Because African Americans are being pushed, shoved and priced out of D.C., we must have someone in Congress with a new vision and energy to fight for the issues impacting our daily lives like housing, jobs, education, health care and crime.

I’ve worked at every level of government I know how to get the job done. I’ve lived on the streets, dealt with trauma and I’ve overcome. I’m the best person to address the issues of today and those coming tomorrow.

What do you hope to accomplish in the first 100 days of the next Congress?

I will get additional funding for homelessness. I will introduce legislation to give our AG the powers of the U.S. Attorney, allowing him to manage all crimes committed in D.C. I will also bring probation under his authority in conjunction with DOC. I will expand funding to UDC for workforce development. I will reintroduce the bill for D.C. statehood. Lastly, I will introduce a bill removing the 3/5 clause from the Constitution and making African Americans whole and complete citizens.

What will you do to ensure the funds from the president’s infrastructure bill come to the District?

To ensure our federal dollars aren’t repurposed I will fiercely advocate for the dollars that were allocated to the District. I will work with the Speaker and president to ensure there’s no deviation from the bill. If there is talk of the District losing any dollars, I will reach out to members with similar infrastructure needs and get their support for our funds. We will work with all members to safeguard and secure that our dollars are not repurposed for other jurisdictions or programs.

What steps will you take to close the education gap in D.C.?

D.C. spends the most on early childhood education. We do a great job starting but a poor job finishing. Many students drop out before they begin high school. I will seek to ensure our schools receive their full funding. I will establish more community centers with tutoring/educational programs. I will work with community groups to give every low-income student a laptop and broadband access to enable them to be able to continue to do coursework even when they arrive home.

How will you tackle gun violence in the District and concerns about police accountability?

I want the 32 police agencies in D.C. to work together as one unit and patrol the city and clean up our streets by confiscating guns and reducing crime. This will create a deterrent when traffic stops patrols in neighborhoods and arrests are made by unfamiliar agencies. I will fund CCTVs across the city to help apprehend those committing gun violence. Police will face severe penalties for not having their body cameras on or failing to report any misconduct by a fellow officer.

What is your greatest accomplishment in the last five years that has benefited D.C.? How has it helped D.C.?

My greatest accomplishment was seeing my son survive our time of homelessness, complete his primary education with straight-A’s from 1st to 12th grades and graduate from Eastern with a 4.6 GPA and get accepted by 12 D1 universities. Additionally, I was instrumental in:

Helping bring awareness for the $15min wage to become law

Getting CBE/SBE access to 50% of D.C. Govt $1B contracts

D.C. G.E.D Graduates receive their HS Diploma

Each of these accomplishments has impacted the incomes of District residents.

How will you tackle gun violence in the District?

We must have an all-hands-on-deck approach to address gun violence. In the immediate, use buy-back programs and apprehension of gun offenders. I will provide life skills and vocational training in schools to prevent gun violence before it ever starts. We must attack the root issues that motivate someone to use a gun and commit a violent act, and offer mental health services for everyone to treat trauma and provide conflict resolution instead of violence. We must stop putting Band-Aids on wounds.

How will you advance the statehood agenda in a Republican-controlled Congress?

The truth is Democrats are blocking D.C. statehood and 54% of Americans believe D.C. should be a state. We’ll produce a documentary like a state tourism video to promote statehood across the country, outlining the unconstitutionality of taxation without representation and its economic impact on Americans. I believe that by educating the nation on the economic and constitutionality we can get voters to lobby their state legislatures to support a constitutional amendment to give D.C. statehood.