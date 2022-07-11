The D.C. Housing Finance Agency recently issued $16.3 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $1.8 million in low-income housing tax credits for the construction of 66 new affordable apartments in Shepherd Park in Northwest.

Christopher E. Donald, DCHFA executive director/CEO, said the new apartments will help more people of modest incomes reside in the city.

“Every deal that the agency closes creates more affordable housing for District residents and brings us closer to meeting Mayor Bowser’s goal of developing 12,000 new affordable units by 2025,” Donald said. “As a Ward 4 resident, the development of Shepherd Park Apartments is of special interest to me and I look forward to watching the construction of this new community.”

The D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development’s Housing Production Trust Fund will also provide an additional $11.7 million in financing for the Shepherd Park Apartments.

The new apartments will consist of 10 efficiencies, 34-one-bedroom apartments, 2 two-bedroom units, and 20-three- bedroom apartments reserved for residents earning 30-60% of the area median income.

Thirteen of the building’s units will be designated as permanent supportive housing and two will be market-rate two-bedroom units.